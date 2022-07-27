Joy now a voice of youth in Bangladesh's policy reform circles: CRI

Wishing on his birthday, the Centre for Research and Information (CRI) on early Wednesday said Sajeeb Wazed Joy has become a voice of the youth in Bangladesh's policy reform circles.

"He is now helping policymakers make Bangladesh a knowledge-driven economy and deal with the challenges of the 4IR," CRI said.

Describing Joy as a visionary and strategist, CRI wished him a very happy birthday.

On this day in 1971, Sajeeb Wazed was born in Dhaka, amidst a furious War for Liberation of Bangladesh.

Joy's father was a nuclear scientist and his mother Sheikh Hasina is the prime minister of Bangladesh.

His grandparents were killed in August 1975, and young Sajeeb would be barred from entering Bangladesh by a military regime.

He then did his schooling in India and moved to America to pursue his computer science undergraduate and public policy graduate studies at the University of Texas and Harvard University respectively.

In his 30s, he became an advocate for democracy in Bangladesh when an unelected military-backed regime ruled over Bangladesh in 2007.

He helped restore a politically elected government. He would start advocating for a new progressive tech-advanced Bangladesh.

Sajeeb became the ICT affairs advisor to Bangladesh's Prime Minister.

He is regarded as the mastermind of the Digital Bangladesh initiative, which would accelerate e-governance and transform the country's IT industry in 15 years.