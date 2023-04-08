Joy criticises black US lawmakers’ expulsion over gun control

08 April, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 04:45 pm

Prime Minister&#039;s ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: UNB
Prime Minister's ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy has criticised the expulsion of two black minority US state lawmakers, sparing a white one, in Tennessee over their gun control protests, questioning the fairness of democracy in the United States.
   
"US State legislature votes to expel two minority lawmakers while keeping a third who was white. This is the state of democracy in the US," Joy said overnight in his verified Facebook status.
   
He added, "The US State Department are nothing but a bunch of hypocrites".

Tennessee's Republican-controlled House voted Thursday to expel Justin Jones and fellow lawmaker Justin   Pearson, who are both Black, for speaking out of turn during a gun control protest in the House chamber the week prior.
   
Republican Gloria Johnson, a white lawmaker too participated in the demonstration, faced an expulsion vote that ultimately failed.
   
Jones later vowed he would seek re-election for his Nashville seat, calling his removal an attack on democracy. 
   
Republicans voted to expel Jones and his fellow Democratic colleague Pearson for leading a gun control protest on 30 March.

