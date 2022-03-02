Joy Bangla made national slogan

02 March, 2022, 09:45 pm
Additionally, teachers and students have been instructed to use the slogan at the end of daily assemblies

The Cabinet Division has issued a notification declaring Joy Bangla as the national slogan officially. 

The notice issued Wednesday (2 March) said, "As per the decision of the cabinet meeting, Joy Bangla will be the national slogan of Bangladesh."

It instructed constitutional office bearers, officials and employees of government, autonomous and statutory bodies working in the country and abroad to use the slogan at the end of their speeches at all national day celebrations and other state and government functions.

Additionally, teachers and students have been instructed to use the slogan at the end of daily assemblies and speeches at meetings and seminars in all educational institutions.

Earlier in December 2017, an HC bench issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why "Joy Bangla" should not be declared the national slogan following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Dr Bashir Ahmed.

In December 2019, the court asked the government to take steps to ensure the use of "Joy Bangla" as the national slogan from 16 December.

Later in March 2020, the High Court bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader declared that "Joy Bangla" will be the national slogan of the country and gave three specific directives to the authorities concerned about the use of "Joy Bangla" slogan.

