‘Joy Bangla’ to be national slogan soon

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 03:59 pm

Related News

‘Joy Bangla’ to be national slogan soon

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 03:59 pm
‘Joy Bangla’ to be national slogan soon

The government has decided to issue a gazette notification making "Joy Bangla" the national slogan of the country.

The directives came at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam told the media.

The premier attended the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here while ministers and state ministers connected from the conference room at the secretariat.

When asked how long it would take for the gazette notification to be issued Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said, "It shouldn't take more than two, three or four days."

Regarding where to say "Joy Bangla", the cabinet secretary said, "Three or four categories are being considered. Constitutional office holders, all state officials and employees will say this at the end of state or government ceremonies. All educational institutions, including madrasas, if they have any meeting-seminar, assembly or any kind of assembly, they have to give the slogan 'Joy Bangla' there."

"If there is an event or an assembly all those present holding public or private jobs will use the Joy Bangla slogan. This is the cabinet's decision," said the cabinet secretary.

Earlier in December 2017, an HC bench issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why "Joy Bangla" should not be declared the national slogan following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Dr Bashir Ahmed.

In December 2019, the court asked the government to take steps to ensure the use of "Joy Bangla" as the national slogan from 16 December.

Later in March 2020, the High Court bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader declared that "Joy Bangla" will be the national slogan of the country and gave three specific directives to the authorities concerned about the use of "Joy Bangla" slogan.

The lawyers who stood for the petitioner said "Joy Bangla" was the main slogan during the Liberation War in 1971. Even, some poets, litterateurs and intellectuals of the then West Pakistan who had supported the Liberation War used to shout the "Joy Bangla" slogan, they said.

Freedom fighters made the supreme sacrifice shouting the "Joy Bangla" slogan after being captured by Pakistan occupation forces, they said.

Top News

National Slogan / Joy Bangla / Cabinet meeting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top five hacks with Vaseline

Top five hacks with Vaseline

2h | Mode
The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

2h | Mode
Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

2h | Mode
Wait, you make more money than me? Photo: Bloomberg

If your wife makes more than you do, read this

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazing facts about dog

Amazing facts about dog

2h | Videos
The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

19h | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

21h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again