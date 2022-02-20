‘Joy Bangla’ to be national slogan soon

The government has decided to issue a gazette notification making "Joy Bangla" the national slogan of the country.

The directives came at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam told the media.

The premier attended the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here while ministers and state ministers connected from the conference room at the secretariat.

When asked how long it would take for the gazette notification to be issued Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said, "It shouldn't take more than two, three or four days."

Regarding where to say "Joy Bangla", the cabinet secretary said, "Three or four categories are being considered. Constitutional office holders, all state officials and employees will say this at the end of state or government ceremonies. All educational institutions, including madrasas, if they have any meeting-seminar, assembly or any kind of assembly, they have to give the slogan 'Joy Bangla' there."

"If there is an event or an assembly all those present holding public or private jobs will use the Joy Bangla slogan. This is the cabinet's decision," said the cabinet secretary.

Earlier in December 2017, an HC bench issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why "Joy Bangla" should not be declared the national slogan following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Dr Bashir Ahmed.

In December 2019, the court asked the government to take steps to ensure the use of "Joy Bangla" as the national slogan from 16 December.

Later in March 2020, the High Court bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader declared that "Joy Bangla" will be the national slogan of the country and gave three specific directives to the authorities concerned about the use of "Joy Bangla" slogan.

The lawyers who stood for the petitioner said "Joy Bangla" was the main slogan during the Liberation War in 1971. Even, some poets, litterateurs and intellectuals of the then West Pakistan who had supported the Liberation War used to shout the "Joy Bangla" slogan, they said.

Freedom fighters made the supreme sacrifice shouting the "Joy Bangla" slogan after being captured by Pakistan occupation forces, they said.