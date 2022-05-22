Journo lodges complaint against 6 Water Development Board staff for alleged beat-down

Photo: TBS
Journalist Eyarab Hossain has lodged a complaint today against six people, including an executive engineer, for allegedly beating him at the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), Satkhira.

He filed the complaint with the Sadar Police Station around 8pm on Sunday (22 May).

The accused are - Abul Khair, executive engineer, Water Development Board, Zakir Hossain, sub-divisional engineer, Shahinur Rahman, chief assistant, Tonmoy Kumar, deputy assistant engineer, Monsur Ali, contractor, and 10-12 unidentified persons including security guard Shahidul Islam.

Satkhira Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Golam Kabir said, "Eyarab himself had lodged a complaint against the Water Development Board for beating him up. Mentioning the names of six persons in the statement, 10-12 unidentified persons have also been accused."

"We will investigate and take legal action," the OC stated.

