Journalists sued under DSA need not to be arrested instantly: Law Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
04 November, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 08:01 pm

Journalists sued under DSA need not to be arrested instantly: Law Minister

“I’ve talked to the home minister and shared with him that journalists shouldn’t be arrested right after they’re sued under the DSA,” he said

UNB
04 November, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 08:01 pm
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said journalists should not be arrested immediately if cases are filed against them under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

"I've talked to the home minister and shared with him that journalists shouldn't be arrested right after they're sued under the DSA," he said.

The minister came up with the remark while talking to reporters at the secretariat on Thursday.

The law minister said he discussed two issues with the home minister.

If any complaint is lodged against a journalist under the DSA, police should not record it immediately.

There was a section in the ICT Act where there was a provision of a cell and these cases should be recorded upon satisfaction of the cell, the minister added.

Regarding the DSA, the minister said, "We'll take action against those who'll 'misuse and abuse' this law as the DSA is a very necessary law."

"This law was enacted not to hamper the freedom of speech or freedom of press and I'll say this again and again," said the minister.

Law Minister Anisul Huq / DSA / Digital Security Act (DSA) / journalist

