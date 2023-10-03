Journalists protest alleged US pressure on media in name of visa policy

Journalist leaders on Tuesday protested US Ambassador Peter Haas' recent remarks on US visa policy, noting that such a statement is an unwanted interference and pressure on the free media in Bangladesh.

They came up with the observation at a rally titled "To Protest the US Pressure on Media in the Name of Visa Policy". The event was organised by a platform named "Justice for Journalists" at Jatiya Press Club.

Speaking at the rally, journalists' leader Chairman of DBC Television and editor of The Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said the tendency of imposing visa policy on the media or threat to do so is seen as disrespecting the people of a sovereign country and its independent media.

"We want to protest this insult," said the senior journalist who also served as the President of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) for a number of terms.

Former President of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) Quddus Afrad said they (US) became vocal about these issues only during the rule of Awami League. "They have tried in different ways before, but failed because of the unity of the Bengali nation."

"We are a formidable nation. We have got Bangabandhu as our leader and now we have Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. If we can remain united, all conspiracies can be dealt with," he said.

Former President of BFUJ Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, former Secretary General of BFUJ Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan, acting President of DUJ Manik Lal Ghosh and Joint General Secretary Khairul Alam were present.

Justice for Journalists President Kamrul Islam delivered the welcome speech.