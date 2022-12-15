Journalists play critical role in strengthening democratic institutions: Haas

United States (US) Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has said journalists play a critical role in strengthening democratic institutions while the task of journalism is being increasingly difficult and dangerous around the world.

"Journalists play a critical role every day in strengthening democratic institutions by informing their fellow citizens of the events happening in their countries. This role is more important now than ever," he said.

The envoy made the remark while hosting a reception at his residence here for the members of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) last evening.

He explained that he wanted to show his gratitude for the work that the diplomatic correspondents perform in Bangladesh.

"Yours is a noble profession, and increasingly, around the world, it is a difficult and dangerous one," Haas told the correspondents.



This is a professional forum of correspondents from various local media outlets who report on foreign policy, international security, trade, and development issues.



Foreign diplomats from other missions also attended the event.