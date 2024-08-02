Journalists issue 48-hour ultimatum demanding justice for slain colleagues

Journalists form a human chain in the capital’s Karwan Bazar intersection on 2 August. Photo: TBS
Journalists form a human chain in the capital’s Karwan Bazar intersection on 2 August. Photo: TBS

Journalists today (2 August) gave authorities a 48-hour ultimatum demanding justice for journalists who were killed while covering the quota reform movement across the country.

They made the demand in a human chain formed in the capital's Karwan Bazar intersection around 12pm.

Speaking at the event, Dipan Dewan, joint general secretary of Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association (CRAB), said, "Those involved in the killing and torture of journalists should be identified and prosecuted within 48 hours."

If effective action is not taken within this period, tougher programmes will be announced, journalist leaders said at the human chain.

