Journalists to hold nationwide demo Thursday protesting BB move

Journalists in Bangladesh will hold nationwide demonstration programme on Thursday, protesting the central bank directive to all commercial banks seeking banking information of 11 journalist leaders.

Mollah Jalal, president of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), announced the programme at a protest rally at the National Press Club jointly hosted by BFUJ, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) and Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) on Sunday.

At the programme, journalist leaders protested the Bangladesh Bank move and said that their movement will continue until the incident is resolved satisfactorily.

Partaking in the rally, National Press Club President Farida Yasmin said the move of seeking bank account details is part of a deep conspiracy.

"Journalists are being pitted against the government," she added.

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), an agency responsible for investigating suspicious transactions, sent a letter to all banks on 12 September, asking them to provide details of the bank accounts belonging to 11 journalists.

The name of Farida Yasmin, president of Jatiya Press Club, is on the list, followed by Elias Khan, its general secretary.

The list also included Kader Gani Chowdhury, president of the BNP-backed faction of the Dhaka Union of Journalists, and its general secretary, Md Shahidul Islam.

Earlier on Saturday, a joint statement from all 11 members was read out at the event by Mosiur Rahman Khan, Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) General Secretary and one of the journalists on the list.

The speakers at the event also said that in case of any unusual transaction or traces of money laundering or militant financing via the bank accounts of journalist leaders, it should be disclosed to the media.