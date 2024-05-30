Journalists, employees express concern over delay to form 10th wage board

Bangladesh

BSS
30 May, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 08:35 pm

Journalists, employees express concern over delay to form 10th wage board

The prime minister had directed the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to form the 10th wage board on 2 November last year

Journalists, employees express concern over delay to form 10th wage board

Leaders of Sangbadik-Sramik-Karmachari Oikya Parishad (SSKOP) today (30 May) expressed deep concern and apprehension over the illogical delay in forming the 10th wage board for journalists and press workers.

The prime minister had directed the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to form the 10th wage board on 2 November last year, the leaders said at a conference of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ).

Later, the issue of forming the wage board was included in the election manifesto of Awami League, they said. But it is regrettable that the wage board is yet to be formed, they said.

The leaders said this at a meeting of the SSKOP at Jatiya Press Club, said a press release.

In the meeting, the SSKOP leaders urged the concerned authorities to declare uniform salary structure for electronic media, including television, online and radio. 

They also urged the mass media owners to pay all dues of the ninth wage board award.

BFUJ President Omar Faruque presided over the meeting while journalist leader Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Karmachari Federation leaders Matiur Rahman Talukder and Khairul Islam, Sramik Federation leaders Alamgir Hossain, Moshtaq Ahmed and Tanvir Hossain and BFUJ member Nure Jannat Akter Sima, among others, addressed the meeting.

The meeting decided to meet the state minister for information and broadcasting and to hold meetings and rallies to realise their demands.

