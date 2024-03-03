Journalists demonstrate in Barishal for 10th wage board

Bangladesh

Journalists demonstrate in Barishal for 10th wage board

With JUB President Monirul Alam Swapan in the chair, the rally was attended, among others, by BFUJ President Omar Faruque as chief guest. Photo: BSS
With JUB President Monirul Alam Swapan in the chair, the rally was attended, among others, by BFUJ President Omar Faruque as chief guest. Photo: BSS

Journalists in Barishal today held a protest rally to press their various demands, including declaration of the 10th Wage Board, clearing arrears as per 9th Wage Board Award and announcing uniform salary structure for television journalists.

Journalists including leaders of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Journalist Union of Barishal (JUB) organised the protest rally  in front of Aswini Kumar Town Hall  premises in Barishal city.

With JUB President Monirul Alam Swapan in the chair, the rally was attended, among others, by BFUJ President Omar Faruque as chief guest.

BFUJ Treasurer Khairuzzaman Kamal and Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) Member Sheikh Jamal were present as special guests.
 
JUB General Secretary Rafiqul Islam, Barishal Reporters Unity (BRU) President Nazrul Biswas and JUB former President Arup Taludar also joined the rally.

