Journalists in Bangladesh face continuous attacks, judicial harassment: International Press Institute

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 11:18 am

Related News

Journalists in Bangladesh face continuous attacks, judicial harassment: International Press Institute

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 11:18 am
Photo: IPI
Photo: IPI

Journalists in Bangladesh continue to work in a hostile environment, frequently facing threats and physical attacks as well as judicial and legal harassment, said a new report by the International Press Institute (IPI).

"IPI documented at least 42 press freedom threats or violations during this six-month period, half of which were reported cases of physical, verbal, or online attacks against journalists. In multiple cases, journalists were assaulted while reporting on the news or at political rallies ahead of Bangladesh's 2023 parliamentary elections," said the IPI report titled "Bangladesh: Journalists face continuing attacks, judicial harassment," released on Wednesday (31 May). 

The report also said in some cases, journalists were directly targeted in retaliation for publishing stories on government officials.

"In December 2022, a journalist was abducted, threatened at gunpoint, and beaten at a local government office in the Rangunia region of Chittagong for his reporting on illegally operating brick kilns. In March 2023, the brother of an investigative journalist was brutally beaten with iron rods by a group of unknown men outside his home," the report stated. 

The report further said: "Independent media are silenced under a series of laws, which include the Digital Security Act (DSA), the criminal code, and the colonial-era Official Secrets Act."

It also added at least 9 journalists in Bangladesh have been charged under the DSA. 

IPI deemed the DSA as "a draconian and broadly-worded law that has been deployed since 2018 to punish and jail hundreds of journalists in retaliation for reporting critical news."

Top News

International Press Institute (IPI) / journalism / journalists attacked / media freedom

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

17h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

1h | TBS Stories
Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

19h | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

19h | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria