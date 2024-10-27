Journalists asked to send info about harassment cases filed since 1 July

Journalists asked to send info about harassment cases filed since 1 July

All have to attach attestation, proof, admissible evidence with the application

Journalists asked to send info about harassment cases filed since 1 July

The government today (27 October) called upon the journalists to send information with proof about harassment cases filed against them since 1 July.

The committee, formed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to oversee the harassment cases filed against journalists since 1 July, in its maiden meeting took the decision, said an official handout. 

Additional Secretary Dr Md Altaf-Ul-Alam presided over the meeting. 

The journalists, who are seeking remedies, can send their applications personally or with recommendations of editors in PDF form using the specific chart given by the committee to [email protected].

All have to attach attestation, proof, admissible evidence with the application, the handout said. 

The journalists mean the press people defined under section 2(g) of the Press Council Act, 1974. The journalists working in audio-visual and digital or online mean define in the concerned law or as per the definition of the previous law. 

The handout cleared that information of any case involving personal liability beyond their professional duties cannot be sent.
 

