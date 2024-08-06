Journalists allowed to enter Bangladesh Bank again

The Bangladesh Bank has withdrawn its earlier restriction on journalists' access to its building after more than four months of its imposition following a meeting with journalists today (6 August).

The decision comes a day after Sheikh Hasina resigned from her prime ministerial post and fled the country following a public uprising.

Around 1pm yesterday, a group of journalists led by the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) entered Bangladesh Bank to reclaim their access rights.

Following a discussion meeting with the journalists, Deputy Governor Kazi Sayedur Rahman said they can enter the Bangladesh Bank premises freely from now on and also instructed relevant officials to immediately lift the ban.

Three other deputy governors and an executive director of the bank were also present at the meeting.

Commenting on the governor's absence, Kazi Sayedur Rahman said, "The governor is not in the office today [yesterday] due to mental stress; he has asked everyone to continue with their work."

"The decision to lift the ban was made in consultation with the governor and other deputy governors. All types of data and information will be exchanged with journalists as before and there will be no barrier to their entry," he said.

The journalists also demanded the replacement of spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque and his assistants to which the deputy governor gave assurance of discussing the matter with the governor and appoint a new team.

The ban, initially imposed on 21 March after the verbal directives of Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, came following the publication of news based on a confidential report by Bangladesh Bank about risky banks in the country.

After the unofficial ban, the ERF had requested the governor to revoke the restriction during an 25 April meeting, but he declined.

The ERF said that journalists had unrestricted access to Bangladesh Bank since independence and questioned why the current governor was imposing barriers.

Responding, the governor said, "What other governors have done is not my concern. I am a professional. I have two years left in my job. As long as I am the governor, you will not be allowed to enter the premises."

After this, the leaders of the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) engaged in a heated discussion with the governor during which he said that journalists were bribing Bangladesh Bank officers to obtain top-secret documents for news reports.

In response, the ERF leaders questioned, "As the Governor, are you suggesting that Bangladesh Bank officers can be bribed? How much does a journalist pay to make your officers sell out? What is a journalist's salary that they can afford to bribe officers and get them to cooperate?"

The governor then said that reporters had bribed a peon to obtain the documents. The ERF representatives in reply said, "Why do you keep such top-secret documents with a peon?" To this, the Governor replied, "That is my concern."

Despite two formal letters from the ERF requesting the lifting of the ban on journalists entering Bangladesh Bank, the governor did not respond. Economists, the Editors' Council, NOAB, and various journalist organisations condemned the restriction imposed by the bank and urged its withdrawal. However, the governor ignored these appeals as well.

Instead, Bangladesh Bank decided to hold a weekly press briefing. During this time, officials from the DGFI's media wing summoned several ERF leaders to their office, urging them to accept the bank's proposal. However, the ERF leaders rejected the suggestion.

In protest, journalists boycotted a press briefing organised by Bangladesh Bank and refrained from publishing any propaganda-like press releases from the bank.

As part of their protest, the ERF declared they would boycott the governor at a post-budget press conference organised by the Ministry of Finance.

The then Finance Minister Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali did not allow the governor to speak during the conference after journalists threatened to walk out.

Monday's discussion was also attended by deputy governors Nurun Nahar, Md Habibur Rahman, and Md Khurshid Alam, along with executive director Mezbaul Haque and other officials. The ERF was represented by President Refayet Ullah Mirdha, General Secretary Abul Kashem, and other members.