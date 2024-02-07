The Daily Star executive editor, wife sent to jail over death by negligence of teenage maid

Earlier, a Dhaka court denied them bail

Representational image. Photo: Unsplash
Representational image. Photo: Unsplash

A Dhaka court has denied bail and sent Executive Editor of The Daily Star Syed Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker to jail over the death of a teenage domestic worker who was employed in their home in the capital's Mohammadpur area.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Hasibul Haque passed the order on Wednesday (7 February).

Police had asked for a five-day remand.

At the same time, the court granted jail gate interrogation within three days. 

Yesterday, police detained the journalist and three members of his family over the death of domestic help.

"We have detained four people in connection with an underage domestic worker's death at a residence in Mohammadpur's Shahjahan Road area. One of the detainees is Syed Ashfaqul Haque. The rest are his family members," Dhaka Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner (Mohammadpur Zone) Azizul Haque told The Business Standard on Tuesday (6 February).

"Quizzing is going on and no case has been filed yet. We will take legal action once we receive official complaints," he added.

Journalist, 3 members of his family detained over death of teenage maid in Mohammadpur

In this regard, Ashfaqul Haque, executive editor of The Daily Star, told Ekattor TV that the family was asleep during the time of the incident.

OC of Mohammadpur Mahfuzul Huq Mia, in a press briefing, said an investigation was ongoing and a post-mortem was being conducted. 

He said the girl had fallen from a window, which did not have any grills.  

According to police, the house help, Preeti, fell from the ninth floor and was seriously injured.

Later, when she was taken to the hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

The body has been kept at the morgue in Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

On 6 August last year, domestic worker Ferdausi fell from the balcony of Syed Ashfaqul Haque's home and was seriously injured.

She was rescued and treated first at the Suhrawardy Hospital and later at the Dhaka Medical.

Josna Begum, the mother of the injured domestic worker, then filed a case with Mohammadpur police station mentioning the names of Syed Ashfaqul Haque, his wife Tanya Khandkar and another person named Asma Akhtar.

