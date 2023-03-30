Journalist Shams was freed after interrogation, arrested again after being sued in several cases: Home Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
30 March, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 05:54 pm

Related News

Journalist Shams was freed after interrogation, arrested again after being sued in several cases: Home Minister

UNB
30 March, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 05:54 pm
Journalist Shams was freed after interrogation, arrested again after being sued in several cases: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) freed Prothom Alo journalist Shamasuzzman Shams after interrogation over a report published on its website on March 26, but he was arrested again. 

"Later he was arrested further when several cases were filed against him in different places," he said, adding that more cases are being filed against him.

The minister came up with the remarks while responding to questions from journalists over the arrest of journalist Shams after a meeting with Law Minister Advocate Anisul Huq at the ministry on Thursday noon.

Asked about detention of the journalist and his subsequent disappearance for around 20 hours, Asaduzzaman said, "I clearly told yesterday that I heard one or two cases were filed over a report and even told that I had no detail information about the matter."

Replying to a question, the Home Minister replied that the journalists who prepare reports based on true information need not to be afraid of the matter.

Earlier in a phone conversation with The Business Standard yesterday evening, the home minister had said Shams was picked up and released by the CID. 

On March 29, the CID in plainclothes picked up Shams from his residence in Ambagan area, adjacent to Jahangirnagar University, around 4:30 am.

In the afternoon, a Jubo League leader filed a case under the Digital Security Act against Shams, accusing him of publishing a "false and fabricated report" in the daily Prothom Alo.

On Thursday, a Dhaka court sent Shams to jail after rejecting his bail plea.

Top News

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal / Shamsuzzaman Prothom Alo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Paradise Kingfisher. Photo: John Cornforth

Into the world of avian tail feathers

8h | Earth
Kishoreganj produces around 1,500 metric tons of dried fish yearly. Of this, more than 800 metric tons are produced in Kuliarchar Das Para Dangi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A fishing village by Kalni river: The charm and economics of Das Para Shutki Dangi

10h | Panorama
Masum Billah, Journalist, Sketch: TBS

Where are we with the Myanmar case at the ICJ?

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Policymakers keep solving the wrong banking problem

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

1h | TBS Stories
The price of dates has increased by Tk 50-250 per kg

The price of dates has increased by Tk 50-250 per kg

2h | TBS Stories
Biskut Factory's colourful sunglasses

Biskut Factory's colourful sunglasses

4h | TBS Stories
Five planets line up with moon

Five planets line up with moon

5h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year