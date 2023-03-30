Journalist Shams was freed after interrogation, arrested again after being sued in several cases: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) freed Prothom Alo journalist Shamasuzzman Shams after interrogation over a report published on its website on March 26, but he was arrested again.

"Later he was arrested further when several cases were filed against him in different places," he said, adding that more cases are being filed against him.

The minister came up with the remarks while responding to questions from journalists over the arrest of journalist Shams after a meeting with Law Minister Advocate Anisul Huq at the ministry on Thursday noon.

Asked about detention of the journalist and his subsequent disappearance for around 20 hours, Asaduzzaman said, "I clearly told yesterday that I heard one or two cases were filed over a report and even told that I had no detail information about the matter."

Replying to a question, the Home Minister replied that the journalists who prepare reports based on true information need not to be afraid of the matter.

Earlier in a phone conversation with The Business Standard yesterday evening, the home minister had said Shams was picked up and released by the CID.

On March 29, the CID in plainclothes picked up Shams from his residence in Ambagan area, adjacent to Jahangirnagar University, around 4:30 am.

In the afternoon, a Jubo League leader filed a case under the Digital Security Act against Shams, accusing him of publishing a "false and fabricated report" in the daily Prothom Alo.

On Thursday, a Dhaka court sent Shams to jail after rejecting his bail plea.