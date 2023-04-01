Journalist Shams sent back to Keraniganj jail from Kashimpur

Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams was sent back to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj from Kashimpur Central Jail-1 on Saturday (1 April).

The transfer was made using a prison van around 10am this morning, confirmed Dhaka jail Superintendent Mohammad Mahbubul Islam.

Shams was shifted to Kashimpur Central Jail from Keraniganj on Friday (31 March). A Dhaka court on Thursday (30 March) sent him to jail in a case filed under Digital Security Act after rejecting his bail petition.

On 29 March, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) men in plainclothes picked up Shamsuzzaman from his residence in the Ambagan area, adjacent to Jahangirnagar University, around 4:30am.

The same day, a Jubo League leader filed a DSA case against Shams, accusing him of publishing a "false and fabricated report" on the Prothom Alo website.