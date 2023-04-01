Journalist Shams sent back to Keraniganj jail from Kashimpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 April, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 02:50 pm

Related News

Journalist Shams sent back to Keraniganj jail from Kashimpur

TBS Report
01 April, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 02:50 pm
Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams in Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court premises on 30 March. Photo: Collected
Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams in Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court premises on 30 March. Photo: Collected

Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams was sent back to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj from Kashimpur Central Jail-1 on Saturday (1 April).

The transfer was made using a prison van around 10am this morning, confirmed Dhaka jail Superintendent Mohammad Mahbubul Islam.

Shams was shifted to Kashimpur Central Jail from Keraniganj on Friday (31 March). A Dhaka court on Thursday (30 March) sent him to jail in a case filed under Digital Security Act after rejecting his bail petition. 

On 29 March, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) men in plainclothes picked up Shamsuzzaman from his residence in the Ambagan area, adjacent to Jahangirnagar University, around 4:30am. 

The same day, a Jubo League leader filed a DSA case against Shams, accusing him of publishing a "false and fabricated report" on the Prothom Alo website.

 

Top News

Prothom Alo / arrested / journalist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

TikTok ban: 'Now all of China knows you're here'. But so does the US

1h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Meating Minutes: Kabab items that make us salivate

5h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Iftar delicacy at Courtyard at Park Heights

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

Instagram launches ‘collaborative collection’ feature: All you need to know

5h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

‘Robot Shark’ eating plastic waste in Thames river

13m | TBS World
Billionaire’s exceptional collection

Billionaire’s exceptional collection

1h | TBS Stories
It's good time to invest in growing companies

It's good time to invest in growing companies

4h | TBS Markets
Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared