Journalist reportedly punched by AL candidate from Banshkhali

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 01:57 pm

Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman said necessary measures will be taken after seeing the CCTV camera footage

Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury MP. Photo: Collected from Facebook.
Awami League candidate of the Chattogram-16 constituency (Banshkhali) and also the incumbent MP from the seat, Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury reportedly assaulted a journalist physically when he went to submit nominations for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls today.

The incident took place in Chattogram District Commissioner's office at around 11:30am on Thursday (30 November).

Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman said necessary measures will be taken after seeing the CCTV camera footage. He also asked the victim journalist to file a written complaint.

According to eyewitnesses, Rakib Uddin, a journalist working at Independent Television's Chattogram bureau, drew Mustafizur Rahman's attention that coming to submit nominations with a larger number of followers violates the electoral code of conduct. Mustafizur then punched Rakib.

His followers took away the microphone from him and started beating him.

Later, Mustafizur tried to leave the scene quickly. During this time, he also hurled verbal abuses at the journalists, witnesses said.

When the journalists blockaded Mustafizur in front of the district administration office, his followers again beat the journalists.

Journalist Rakib Uddin told The Business Standard, "According to electoral code of conduct, a candidate is not allowed to bring more than 5 followers with them when submitting the nomination papers.  MP Mustafizur brought a large number of leaders and workers to the Returning Officer's office with him. He attacked me for bringing it to his attention. He threw away my equipment."

In this incident, the journalists made a verbal complaint to the Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman.

Mustafizur Rahman's statement on this matter was not available

Controversy follows Mustafizur

Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury was elected Member of Parliament in 2014 from Awami League. He was later re-elected for a second term in 2018. Since becoming a Member of Parliament, he has been involved in many controversies. He is also the president of Banshkhali Upazila Awami League.

Earlier this year on 23 May, he led a procession carrying a firearm.

On 1 June, 2016, Mustafizur Rahman slapped and punched upazila election officer Zahidul Islam after calling him to the office of the upazila executive officer.

He was beaten up for reportedly not appointing Mustafizur's preferred polling officers in Union Parishad elections.

Zahidul Islam filed a case in this incident. Zahidul is now an official of Gosairhat Upazila of Shariatpur.

In February 2019, a video of MP Mustafiz taunting party general secretary Obaidul Quader went viral on social media.

In August 2020, he again created controversy by commenting that the liberation war did not take place in Banshkhali.

