Journalist Mostafa Kamal passes away

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 April, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 01:36 pm

Journalist Mostafa Kamal passes away

Journalist, columnist and former member of Chattogram North District Awami League Mostafa Kamal Pasha died on Friday.

He was undergoing treatment in Chattogram Medical Centre.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mourned his death. In a condolence message, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

He died at the age of 68 and has left behind three sons, one daughter and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.

He was an active member of the 6-point movement led by Bangabandhu, the mass uprising of 1969 and the war of liberation.

He started his career in the daily Azadi in February 1982.

His published books include – Thikana Lashkata Ghar (for adults), Bhoy Nei Amra Acchi (for children). Published novels include - Blue Poison Touch (nil Bisher Chhowa), Chandrima, Urukku Insects.

