Journalist leader Pranab Barua shown arrested in four cases

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 08:19 pm

Journalist Pranab Barua. Photo: Collected
Journalist Pranab Barua. Photo: Collected

Journalist leader and member of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) executive committee, Pranab Barua Arnab, has been shown arrested in four cases filed with Chattogram's Patia Police Station.

Barua, who also serves as an advisor to the Patiya Press Club, was detained yesterday (22 October) and produced before the Patia Senior Magistrate Court under Magistrate Tarrahum Ahmed today. 

The court has set Thursday for holding a hearing on the matter.

Mohammad Arif, additional superintendent of police in Patiya Circle, confirmed the arrest saying that Parab Barua was trying to flee to India through Akhaura. 

"Upon receiving information from local police, a team of Patiya police arrested him from there on Tuesday night," he added.

While asked about the cases in which Pranab was shown arrested, Arif declined to make any comment saying that the details will be revealed later.

According to Abdul Hakim Rana, the general secretary of the Patiya Press Club, Barua was accompanying his in-laws, who were traveling to India for medical treatment via Akhaura. His father-in-law, Sukumar Barua, a former chairman of the Raujan Binajuri Union Parishad and an Awami League leader, was part of the group. During the immigration process, Akhaura police, suspicious of the group, requested information from local authorities about Barua and his father-in-law. In response, Patiya police disclosed details of four ongoing cases, which led to Barua's arrest.

However, Barua claimed his innocence, asserting that his arrest is part of a conspiracy. 

Speaking to journalists on the court premises, Barua claimed that his name was not included in the original statements of the cases.

He also pointed out that there is no General Diary (GD) or formal complaint filed against him at the Patia Police Station.

