Journalist leader Pranab Barua denied bail, sent to jail

A Chattogram court today (24 October) sent journalist Pranab Barua Arnab to jail after rejecting his bail petition.

The Patiya Senior Magistrate Court's Magistrate Tarrahum Ahmed passed the order today after police produced him before the court, Forkan Miah, general register officer (GRO) of the court, told The Business Standard.

A member of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), Pranab was detained on Tuesday (22 October) from Akhaura Land port when he was reportedly trying to travel to India with his in-laws for treatment purposes.

He was later shown arrested in four cases.

"The judge denied his bail petition in two cases and sent him to jail," GRO Forkan said.

"The dockets of the other two cases were with the District & Sessions Judge Court. The magistrate did not pass any order in those cases", he added.

According to Abdul Hakim Rana, the general secretary of the Patiya Press Club, Barua was accompanying his in-laws, who were traveling to India for medical treatment via Akhaura. His father-in-law, Sukumar Barua, a former chairman of the Raujan Binajuri Union Parishad and an Awami League leader, was part of the group. During the immigration process, Akhaura police, suspicious of the group, requested information from local authorities about Barua and his father-in-law. In response, Patiya police disclosed details of four ongoing cases, which led to Barua's arrest.

However, Barua claimed his innocence, asserting that his arrest is part of a conspiracy.

Speaking to journalists on the court premises, Barua claimed that his name was not included in the original statements of the cases.

He also pointed out that there is no General Diary (GD) or formal complaint filed against him at the Patia Police Station.