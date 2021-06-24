Journalist hacked at his home in Noakhali

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 07:42 pm

Representational image.Picture: Collected
Representational image.Picture: Collected

Several miscreants roughed up and hacked a local journalist by the name of Prashant Subhas Chanda, with his mother and son, at their home in Shahjadpur village of Sirajpur union in Noakhali's Companiganj.

The miscreants, led by Shahid Ullah alias Kechcha Russell, attacked Subhas's house at around 2.15 pm on Thursday.

The victims and their family members say the attack was carried out by supporters of Basurhat Municipality Mayor, Abdul Quader Mirza, but the Mayor has denied the allegations. 

According to the victim's family members, Abdul Quader Mirza's supporter, Kechcha Russell, and some  25 or 30 people, stormed Subhas's house with firearms and locally-made weapons. They attacked Subhas and his family members, vandalising the entire property.

With regard to the incident, district Superintendent of Police, Mohammad Alamgir Hossain, said legal action would be taken if a written complaint is lodged with the police.

Meanwhile, the upazila administration has issued Section-144 for Basurhat Rupali Chattar of Companiganj, following a clash between two groups of Awami League supporters.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Ziaul Haque Mir, said Section 144 will be in force from 12 noon to 12 midnight on Thursday. 

Section 144 of the Penal Code makes the assembly of four or more people in one place, unlawful.

