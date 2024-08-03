Journalist faction protests, expresses no confidence in govt

A faction of journalist leaders said the government should step down shouldering the responsibility of the killings across the country during the quota reform protests.

"The people of the country no longer want to see the government in power; the sooner the government departs, the better for the nation," said Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) President Ruhul Amin Gazi at a protest rally in Dhaka this afternoon.

BFUJ and Dhaka Union of Journalists organised the rally in front of the National Press Club.

Gazi criticised the government's handling of the situation, saying, "The hands of this government are stained with journalists' blood. Four journalists have been killed, 200 injured, and 50 are fighting for their lives in hospitals. The government's actions have also bloodied the hands of students. Hundreds of students and civilians have been killed. Many students are suffering in hospitals from gunshot wounds, with some losing eyes or limbs."

BFUJ Secretary General Quader Gani Chowdhury said, "The public has lost confidence in this government. Protests against Sheikh Hasina are happening in every household."

He condemned the violence, mentioning that students have been shot multiple times and questioned the government's hostility towards students and journalists.

"The killing of Hasan Mehedi, a talented journalist, was unjustified, and we question why he was targeted," Gani added.

Following the rally, journalists marched from the National Press Club via High Court, Topkhana Road, and Purana Paltan.

BFUJ former secretary general MA Aziz, poet Abdul Hai Shikder, DUJ president Shahidul Islam, former National Press Club president Kamal Uddin Sabuj, former editor of The New Nation Mustafa Kamal Majumder, former DUJ general secretary Baker Hossain, former general secretary of National Press Club Syed Abdal Ahmed and Ilyas Khan, DRU general secretary Mohiuddin Ahmed, former president Morsalin Nomani and Rafiqul Islam Azad, vice president of BFU and former president of Photojournalists Association AKM Mohsin, senior journalist Amirul Islam, Sardar Farid Ahmed, Shahnaz Poli, Erfanul Haque Nahid, MA Noman, and Tauhidul Islam spoke at the rally.