Journalist dies in Bailey Road fire; ailing mother unaware of son's death

Tushar's father shows his son's photo on his mobile phone at DMCH this morning

A journalist named Tushar Hawlader died in the Bailey Road fire last night.

Tushar's father, Dinesh Chandra Hawlader, came to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) to receive his son's body after he was informed about Tushar's death this morning.

Dinesh is yet to break the news of their son's death to Tushar's mother.

"My wife is unwell, and I haven't told her about our son's death. Tushar's mother could not reach him on the phone, so she asked me to check on him. I informed her that Tushar is currently working at his office," Dinesh said with a heavy heart.

Dinesh and Tushar used to go to their home in Dhaka's Goran every day after work. But Tushar was at the office yesterday working.

"I stayed awake for my son till 3am. Despite multiple attempts to reach him, his phone remained unreachable. I thought he might have stayed back at the office."

Dinesh said he left his workplace, Birdem, at 8pm yesterday and had his last conversation with his son then.

"He usually comes home with me every day. But yesterday, he informed me that he will be working late due to his office's anniversary," Dinesh recounted.

"Upon waking up at 6:45am today, I tried calling him again. The phone rang, but no one answered," he continued.

"Later, an OC called me and asked me to come to DMCH," Dinesh said.

Tushar's uncle, Suman Howladar, said, "After completing his honours degree from the Department of Journalism at Daffodil University, he used to work at TheReport.live."

However, Tushar's friends said he joined online multimedia company Star Tech in February.

At least 46 people died in the fire that broke out in a commercial building housing the Kacchi Bhai restaurant at Bailey Road in the capital last night.