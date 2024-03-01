Journalist Abhishruti Shashtri dies in Bailey Road fire

Journalist Abhishruti Shashtri. Photo: Collected from Facebook
Journalist Abhishruti Shashtri. Photo: Collected from Facebook

Journalist Abhishruti Shashtri, who has been working at TheReport.live, lost her life in the Bailey Road fire last night (29 February) that claimed at least 46 lives.

Abhishruti's colleagues identified her body at the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) this morning (1 March).

"Abhishruti spoke to me yesterday afternoon. She was scheduled to join my team at barta24.com today," her colleague Rakib Ahmed told The Business Standard.

The 25-year-old journalist used to cover the election beat.

A massive fire broke out in a building housing Kacchi Bhai, Fuoco and a few other restaurants on Bailey Road on last night. 

As of this morning, the fire in the commercial building on Bailey Road has resulted in the death of at least 46 people.

Most of the victims of the Bailey Road fire succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal said this morning (1 March).

