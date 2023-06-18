'Jollad' Shahjahan, who executed 26 convicts including 6 killers of Bangabandhu, walks out of jail

Bangladesh

UNB
18 June, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 03:53 pm

The 73-year-old executioner Shahjahan Bhuiyan walked out of Dhaka Central Jail today, after serving over three decades in prison.

Subhas Kumar Ghosh, senior jail superintendent of the central prison, confirmed the development, saying that Shahjahan was freed around 1 pm.

According to the prison authority, Shahjahan was born at Ichhakhali village in Palash upazila of Narsingdi on 26 March, 1950.

He got involved in local politics after higher secondary certificate exam.

Shahjahan was sentenced to 12 years in jail in a robbery case along with the financial penalty of Tk5,000 on 8 November, 1992.

In another robbery and murder case, he was given life term imprisonment and fined Tk5,000 more.

In the cases, in total, he was given 42 years of jail time.

He was shifted to Dhaka Central Prison on 21 November, 1995 from Manikganj.

Shahjahan executed 26 convicts, including six killers of the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, four war crimes criminals, two JMB operatives, notorious terrorist Ershad Shikdar, Monir and Khuku in Sharmin Rima murder case, among others – between 2001 and his release, according to his jail file.

The jail authority pardoned 10 years, five months and 28 days from his prison term for his role as an executioner and for demonstrating discipline.

As per the account, Shahjahan served 31 years, six months and two days in jail.

