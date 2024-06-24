'Jollad' Shahjahan passes away

'Jollad' Shahjahan Bhuiyan, who executed 26 convicts including 6 killers of Bangabandhu, passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital today (24 June).

Shahjahan, in his mid-70s, was freed last year after serving over three decades in prison.

Citing hospital sources, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ahad Ali told The Business Standard that Shahjahan died of stroke.

Mentioning that the former hangman was admitted to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital with chest pain, the officer said Shahjahan died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The body is currently in the emergency department morgue at the hospital, he added.

On 18 June last year, Shahjahan Bhuiyan walked out of Dhaka Central Jail after serving 44 years in prison.

According to the prison authority, Shahjahan was given 42 years of jail time, including a 12-year sentence in a robbery case with financial penalty of Tk5,000 on 8 November 1992, a life term imprisonment in another robbery and murder case where he was also fined Tk5,000.

Shahjahan was arrested in 1979 as he was on his way to the capital from Narsingdi.

After serving a decade in prison, he embarked on a fresh chapter of his life as an assistant hangman in 1989.

Following eight years in the role, he was promoted to the position of chief hangman in 1997.