Joint training ‘Exercise Sampriti-10’, ‘Exercise Tiger Shark-39’ end

The concluding ceremony of the joint training "Exercise Sampriti-10", with the Bangladesh Army and Indian Army participating, was held at Jashore Cantonment on Thursday.

Chief of General Staff of the Bangladesh Army, Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan announced the successful completion of the exercise as chief guest.

Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan and Maj Gen Praveen Charbra, General Officer Commanding, 20th Mountain Division, Indian Army, present as a special guest on the occasion, distributed certificates to the participants of the exercise.

Since 2010, this exercise has been organised bilaterally by both the countries to further strengthen the existing positive relationship between the Armed Forces of Bangladesh and India.

Photo: ISPR

Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan said Exercise Sampriti-10 was an important milestone in the bilateral relations of the Armed Forces of Bangladesh and India. Through the exercise, members of the Bangladesh and Indian Armed Forces conducted joint operations in counter-terrorism operations, humanitarian assistance, disaster management, and the protection of civilians for the United Nations.

Over 150 officers, JCOs, and other military personnel from both the countries attended the exercise started on 5 June.

Exercise Tiger Shark-39 ends in Sylhet

Meanwhile, the concluding ceremony of the joint training "Exercise Tiger Shark-39" organised by Bangladesh and US forces was held at Jalalabad Cantonment in Sylhet on Thursday.

General Officer Commanding and Area Commander Sylhet Area, Maj Gen Hamidul Haque was present as chief guest on the occasion.

The joint training exercise was conducted by members of the Para Commando Force of the Bangladesh Army, SWAD of the Bangladesh Navy, and US Special Forces from 25 May to 18 June.

Photo: ISPR

The main purpose of this training was to exchange detailed knowledge about anti-terrorism, close quarter battle and counter-terrorism, firing experience, and specialised knowledge. Water, land, and air penetration training was also conducted by specialised teams in the exercise. As many as 33 para commandos of the Bangladesh Army, 10 SWAD members of the Bangladesh Navy, and 12 members of United States Special Forces participated in the exercise.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed thanked the chiefs of Army Staff of India and the United States of America for the successful completion of these two exercises and for the participation of the members of the respective armies.

He hoped this training will strengthen the Bangladesh Army's relationship with the Indian and US armies as well as increase the level of professional communication.