Joint training ‘Exercise Sampriti-10’, ‘Exercise Tiger Shark-39’ end

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 08:23 pm

Related News

Joint training ‘Exercise Sampriti-10’, ‘Exercise Tiger Shark-39’ end

The two training exercises aim to train military personnel from Bangladesh and India in various aspects

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 08:23 pm
Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

The concluding ceremony of the joint training "Exercise Sampriti-10", with the Bangladesh Army and Indian Army participating, was held at Jashore Cantonment on Thursday.

Chief of General Staff of the Bangladesh Army, Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan announced the successful completion of the exercise as chief guest.

Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan and Maj Gen Praveen Charbra, General Officer Commanding, 20th Mountain Division, Indian Army, present as a special guest on the occasion, distributed certificates to the participants of the exercise.

Since 2010, this exercise has been organised bilaterally by both the countries to further strengthen the existing positive relationship between the Armed Forces of Bangladesh and India.

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan said Exercise Sampriti-10 was an important milestone in the bilateral relations of the Armed Forces of Bangladesh and India. Through the exercise, members of the Bangladesh and Indian Armed Forces conducted joint operations in counter-terrorism operations, humanitarian assistance, disaster management, and the protection of civilians for the United Nations.

Over 150 officers, JCOs, and other military personnel from both the countries attended the exercise started on 5 June.

Exercise Tiger Shark-39 ends in Sylhet

Meanwhile, the concluding ceremony of the joint training "Exercise Tiger Shark-39" organised by Bangladesh and US forces was held at Jalalabad Cantonment in Sylhet on Thursday.

General Officer Commanding and Area Commander Sylhet Area, Maj Gen Hamidul Haque was present as chief guest on the occasion.

The joint training exercise was conducted by members of the Para Commando Force of the Bangladesh Army, SWAD of the Bangladesh Navy, and US Special Forces from 25 May to 18 June.

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

The main purpose of this training was to exchange detailed knowledge about anti-terrorism, close quarter battle and counter-terrorism, firing experience, and specialised knowledge. Water, land, and air penetration training was also conducted by specialised teams in the exercise. As many as 33 para commandos of the Bangladesh Army, 10 SWAD members of the Bangladesh Navy, and 12 members of United States Special Forces participated in the exercise.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed thanked the chiefs of Army Staff of India and the United States of America for the successful completion of these two exercises and for the participation of the members of the respective armies.

He hoped this training will strengthen the Bangladesh Army's relationship with the Indian and US armies as well as increase the level of professional communication.

Bangladesh Army / Joint exercise

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Prova reviewing the meter long pizza at C&#039;Zar, one of their signature items. Photo: Courtesy

The life of a food blogger

9h | Pursuit
Savrina Afrin. Illustration: TBS

Savrina Arifin: Success is at the intersection of passion and creativity

10h | Pursuit
Once considered a royal structure, the now dilapidated Ruplal House is almost hidden from view because of a jungle of tin-shed establishments. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ruplal House: From Viceroy’s ball to disputed property

13h | Panorama
Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

1d | Wealth

More Videos from TBS

Is there a large number of bad bosses at work?

Is there a large number of bad bosses at work?

2h | Videos
Preparation for long-term deal with India to bring gas

Preparation for long-term deal with India to bring gas

2h | Videos
Biden to meet Saudi Crown Prince Salman

Biden to meet Saudi Crown Prince Salman

2h | Videos
Ranbir- Alia's BRAHMĀSTRA is coming

Ranbir- Alia's BRAHMĀSTRA is coming

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh