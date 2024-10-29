Joint forces' drive: 20 more arrested in Mohammadpur

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Joint forces have arrested 20 people along with arms and ammunition from Dhaka's Mohammadpur area.

The arrestees were identified as Shihab Hawladar, 25, Shubho, 23, Abbas Mir, 24, Md Rakib, 23, Md Liton, 18, Md Rana, 27, Md Rony, 22, Omar Faruk, 29, Salauddin Ahmed Liton, 45, Md Asad, 21, Tamal Hossain, 22, Robin, 20, Nahid, 21, Hira, 28, Md Sajeeb, 14, Md Liton, 31, Mithun, 30, Raju, 30, Yeasin, 20 and Munna, 20.

On a tip-off, a team of Mohammadpur Police Station conducted a drive in the area early Tuesday (29 October) and arrested 13 people including three robbers, five muggers and three thieves, said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Meanwhile, a joint forces team comprising police and army conducted a drive in Geneva camp area in Mohammadpur around 3:30am and arrested seven people.

They also recovered two revolvers, 20 bullets and five sharp weapons from their possession.

A case has been filed in this connection.

