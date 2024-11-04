Joint forces arrest 117 during raids in Tongi; seize Tk22.5 lakh in cash, drugs, local weapons

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 02:05 pm

Related News

Joint forces arrest 117 during raids in Tongi; seize Tk22.5 lakh in cash, drugs, local weapons

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 02:05 pm
117 arrested from Tongi, Dhaka, for alleged involvement in drug trafficking and prostitution during two separate raids on 4 November 2024. Photo: Courtesy
117 arrested from Tongi, Dhaka, for alleged involvement in drug trafficking and prostitution during two separate raids on 4 November 2024. Photo: Courtesy

Joint forces have arrested 117 men and women for alleged involvement in drug trafficking and prostitution during two separate raids in Gazipur's Tongi during the early hours today (4 November).

The raids took place at 3:30am and 7am in the city's Keranirtek slum and a residential hotel in Amtoli by the joint forces containing members of the Bangladesh Army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police.

Sources involved with the raids said three bhoris of gold, 10kg of marijuana, 2,500 pieces of yaba, 20 bottles of local liquor, 10 bottles of Phensedyl, locally made weapons, and Tk22.5 lakh in cash were seized during the raid in the Keranirtek slum. During this time, 40 individuals involved in drug trafficking were arrested. In a separate raid at the residential hotel 'Javan' in Tongi's Amtoli, foreign liquor and 77 men and women were arrested.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The raid on Keranirtek slum was conducted based on a tip-off. The raid involved around 550 members of the army, RAB, BGB, and the police," said Lieutenant Colonel Mahbub, Ashkona camp commander of the army.

Drugs and alcohol seized during raids in Tongi, Dhaka, on 4 November 2024. Photo: Collected
Drugs and alcohol seized during raids in Tongi, Dhaka, on 4 November 2024. Photo: Collected

He said the arrested individuals were handed over to the Tongi East Police Station of Gazipur Metropolitan Police around 9am this morning.

"They will be shown as arrested and sent to court after filing charges," Mahbub added.

The residential hotel "Javan" has long been reported to be a place facilitating antisocial activities and drug-related offences under the protection of an Awami League leader living abroad. Despite these activities, no one dared to speak out.

The raid at the residential hotel was led by Lt Colonel Md Tahsin, commander of the North Dhaka Uttara Diabari Army Camp.

"The raid was conducted based on the allegations of antisocial activities and drug-related offences, and around 3,500 cans of beer and 598 bottles of foreign liquor were seized. During the raid, 77 men and women involved in prostitution and persons responsible for managing the hotel were arrested," he said.

"Legal actions will be taken against them," said Tahsin.

Top News

arrest / Tongi / Drug

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

23h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

23h | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Presidential election in the United States: Who else is fighting besides Trump-Kamala

Presidential election in the United States: Who else is fighting besides Trump-Kamala

16m | Videos
First phase of Biswa Ijtema to begin 31 January

First phase of Biswa Ijtema to begin 31 January

1h | Videos
Bangladesh Skips India, reroutes global textile exports through Maldives

Bangladesh Skips India, reroutes global textile exports through Maldives

1h | Videos
US Presidential Election: Complexities Surrounding the Announcement of Results

US Presidential Election: Complexities Surrounding the Announcement of Results

3h | Videos