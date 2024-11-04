Joint forces arrest 117 during raids in Tongi; seize Tk22.5 lakh in cash, drugs, local weapons

117 arrested from Tongi, Dhaka, for alleged involvement in drug trafficking and prostitution during two separate raids on 4 November 2024. Photo: Courtesy

Joint forces have arrested 117 men and women for alleged involvement in drug trafficking and prostitution during two separate raids in Gazipur's Tongi during the early hours today (4 November).

The raids took place at 3:30am and 7am in the city's Keranirtek slum and a residential hotel in Amtoli by the joint forces containing members of the Bangladesh Army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police.

Sources involved with the raids said three bhoris of gold, 10kg of marijuana, 2,500 pieces of yaba, 20 bottles of local liquor, 10 bottles of Phensedyl, locally made weapons, and Tk22.5 lakh in cash were seized during the raid in the Keranirtek slum. During this time, 40 individuals involved in drug trafficking were arrested. In a separate raid at the residential hotel 'Javan' in Tongi's Amtoli, foreign liquor and 77 men and women were arrested.

"The raid on Keranirtek slum was conducted based on a tip-off. The raid involved around 550 members of the army, RAB, BGB, and the police," said Lieutenant Colonel Mahbub, Ashkona camp commander of the army.

Drugs and alcohol seized during raids in Tongi, Dhaka, on 4 November 2024. Photo: Collected

He said the arrested individuals were handed over to the Tongi East Police Station of Gazipur Metropolitan Police around 9am this morning.

"They will be shown as arrested and sent to court after filing charges," Mahbub added.

The residential hotel "Javan" has long been reported to be a place facilitating antisocial activities and drug-related offences under the protection of an Awami League leader living abroad. Despite these activities, no one dared to speak out.

The raid at the residential hotel was led by Lt Colonel Md Tahsin, commander of the North Dhaka Uttara Diabari Army Camp.

"The raid was conducted based on the allegations of antisocial activities and drug-related offences, and around 3,500 cans of beer and 598 bottles of foreign liquor were seized. During the raid, 77 men and women involved in prostitution and persons responsible for managing the hotel were arrested," he said.

"Legal actions will be taken against them," said Tahsin.