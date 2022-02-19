Joint exercise between Bangladesh Air Force and Pacific Air Force, USA begins

"Exercise Cope South-2022" – a 6-day long joint exercise between Bangladesh Air Force and Pacific Air Force, USA – is going to be commenced on Sunday as per the direction of Bangladesh Armed Forces Division and under the arrangement by Bangladesh Air Force.

The inauguration ceremony on the occasion of the joint exercise was held on Saturday at Bangladesh Air Force Base Bangabandhu when Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Bangabandhu Air Vice Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan welcomed the participants of the joint exercise.

BAF 01 X C-130J transport aircraft, 01 X AN-32 transport aircraft and 02 X C-130J transport aircraft from Pacific Air Force, USA are taking part in the said joint exercise. Besides, enhancing humanitarian assistance capability during any natural disaster, the objective of the exercise is to ensure maximum utilization of BAF transport aircraft and develop interoperability between BAF and United States Air Force.

A total of 200 BAF members and 80 US Pacific Air Force members are participating in the exercise.

Bangladesh Army will provide security at the drop zone in the Sylhet area as well as participate in the exercise.

The participants of the Army include 15 free fallers and 40 static line jumpers. Of them two are officers, three are Junior Commissioned Officers and 50 are from other ranks. Twelve Para Troopers of the Bangladesh Navy are also participating in the exercise.

It may be mentioned that this exercise includes assessment of the functional suitability of various equipment with suggestions for future improvement, exchange of training and standardisation of transport aircraft maintenance.