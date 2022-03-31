Joint exercise of Bangladesh, US armies concludes in Rajendrapur

The concluding ceremony of "Exercise Tiger Lightning-3", jointly participated by the US Pacific Army Command and the Bangladesh Army, was held at the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation (BIPSOT) at Rajendrapur Cantonment on Thursday.

Attending the event as the chief guest, Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed announced the successful completion of the exercise, says a press release.

The main objective of the exercise was to strengthen the mutual understanding and harmony between the armies of the two friendly countries

In the exercise, practical training was organised to make participants of UN peacekeeping missions proficient in formulating effective plans and strategies in challenging situations.

In his speech, the army chief said that besides making effective contribution to the establishment of world peace, Bangladesh Army is also working in unison with friendly countries to ensure regional peace and stability. The United States and the Bangladesh Army have always been close partners in this endeavour.

He hoped that the "Exercise Tiger Lightning" would help in further expanding the existing good relations and future cooperation between the two armies.

He thanked all concerned, including the US Pacific Army Command and the Oregon National Guard, for conducting the exercise smoothly and efficiently.

The closing ceremony was also addressed by British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson, Deputy Chief of US Mission in Dhaka Helen G Lafave and Deputy Commanding General of the United States Pacific Army Command Major General Reginald GA Neal.

At the concluding ceremony, BIPSOT Commandant Major General ASM Ridwanur Rahman greeted the guests and participants of the exercise. Senior officers of Army, Navy and Air Force and Bangladesh Police also attended the event.

Exercise Tiger Lightning-3, organised by BIPSOT under the overall supervision of the Army Military Training Directorate, started on 6 March. A total of 118 people, including 34 members of the US Pacific Army Command and 72 members of the Bangladesh Army, participated in the exercise.

Notable, Tiger Lightning 1 and 2 were organised in the United States in 2017 and 2021.