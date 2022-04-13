Jobbarer Boli Khela suspended due to renovation of Laldighi grounds

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 April, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 07:45 pm

Jobbarer Boli Khela suspended due to renovation of Laldighi grounds

TBS Report
13 April, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 07:45 pm
Jobbarer Boli Khela suspended due to renovation of Laldighi grounds

The Abdul Jabbar Memorial Wrestling Competition and Exhibition committee Wednesday halted the Jobbarer Boli Khela this year like in the previous two years.

Committee Chairman Jahar Lal Hazari at a Chattogram Press Club press conference on Wednesday said the Jobbarer Boli Khela and fair has been deferred due to Ramadan and the renovation of the Laldighi grounds.   

The organising secretary of the fair committee, Muhammed Jamal Hossain, said the previous two Boli Khela and fairs in 2020 and 2021 were suspended due to the Covid pandemic.

The government has also done renovation work on the Laldighi grounds which have not yet been made open to the public. 

Jabbarer Boli Khela / Pahela Baishakh

