Jobbarer Boli Khela, Boishakhi fair to be held as usual: CCC mayor

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim announced Saturday that the Jobbarer Boli khela, which was deferred earlier, will be held on 25 April.

The organisers of the Boli khela earlier announced suspension of the event as the renovation work of the Laldighi ground,where the Boishakhi fair and Boli khela is held, was going on.

The Boli khela and Boishakhi fair were suspended in the previous two years due to Covid-19.

The mayor's announcement to take the responsibility to organise the fair and the traditional Boli by changing the venue came Saturday at a press conference at his residence due to the huge public reaction. He also announced financial assistance to organise the Boli khela and Boishakhi fair.

"The Boli khela will be held on the road in front of the Zilla Parishad Chattar instead of Laldighi ground on 25 April on a makeshift platform from 3pm till 5pm. The Boishakhi fair will be organised on 24 April and will continue for three days till 26 April instead of five days," said the mayor.