Jobbarer Boli Khela, Boishakhi fair to be held as usual: CCC mayor

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 April, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 08:50 pm

Related News

Jobbarer Boli Khela, Boishakhi fair to be held as usual: CCC mayor

The Boli khela and Boishakhi fair were suspended in the previous two years due to Covid-19

TBS Report
16 April, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 08:50 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim announced Saturday that the Jobbarer Boli khela, which was deferred earlier, will be held on 25 April.

The organisers of the Boli khela earlier announced suspension of the event as the renovation work of the Laldighi ground,where the Boishakhi fair and Boli khela is held, was going on. 

The Boli khela and Boishakhi fair were suspended in the previous two years due to Covid-19.

The mayor's announcement to take the responsibility to organise the fair and the traditional Boli by changing the venue came Saturday at a press conference at his residence due to the huge public reaction. He also announced financial assistance to organise the Boli khela and Boishakhi fair.

"The Boli khela will be held on the road in front of the Zilla Parishad Chattar instead of Laldighi ground on 25 April on a makeshift platform from 3pm till 5pm. The Boishakhi fair will be organised on 24 April and will continue for three days till 26 April instead of five days," said the mayor.

Top News

Jabbarer Boli Khela / Chattogram City Corporation / festival

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a two-year hiatus, jubilant crowds filled the streets again to celebrate the Bangla New Year. Photo: Joy Saha

The return of celebration

8h | In Focus
Illustration: TBS

People are exploring ways to invest money. Commodity exchange can fill the void 

12h | Panorama
Little Spiderhunter on Banana flower. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Little Spiderhunter: A good omen nearly lost from our villages

12h | Panorama
Thin, fast, loud: Generic Caferacer

Thin, fast, loud: Generic Caferacer

12h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The surge of students going abroad for higher education

The surge of students going abroad for higher education

3h | Videos
Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

3h | Videos
Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

5h | Videos
Most mysterious places on Earth

Most mysterious places on Earth

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals