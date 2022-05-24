Job fair held for retired army personnel

Bangladesh

24 May, 2022, 09:50 pm
A job fair was organised for the first time in the history of Bangladesh Army for retired army personnel on Tuesday (24 May) under the direction of Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed.

Sixty reputed organisations of the country assembled for the two day-long fair held at Dhaka Cantonment under the management of the Bangladesh Army, said an ispr release.

The initiative was taken to help job providers recruit skilled manpower and provide employment to retired army personnel.

Speaking as the chief guest, the army chief lauded the sincerity of the visiting organisations for evaluating the skills of the officers.

He also hoped that the trained and experienced officers would be able to play a leading role in the economic development of the country.

The retired army personnel, who were the direct beneficiaries of the event, as well as the organisations which participated in the fair thanked the army chief for the initiative.

