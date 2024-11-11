JnU students block road near edu ministry, demand army supervision for campus building construction

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 04:20 pm

Related News

JnU students block road near edu ministry, demand army supervision for campus building construction

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 04:20 pm
Jagannath University students block road in front of Education building on 11 November 2024. Photo: TBS
Jagannath University students block road in front of Education building on 11 November 2024. Photo: TBS

Students of Jagannath University have blocked the intersection in front of the Ministry of Education to push home their three-point demand, including handing over the overseeing authority for the construction of the university's second building to Bangladesh Army.

Their demand also included the inclusion in the UGC pilot project and an increase in the university's budget allocation.

More than 2,000 students of the university participated in the march.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

JnU student Tausib Mahmud Sohan, one of the spokespersons of the movement, said, "We will give the Ministry of Education a three-day ultimatum regarding our demands. They have to give priority to Jagannath University, under the hit project, and submit it in writing by today."

Iqbal Hossain Sikder, president of Chhatra Shibir's JnU unit, said Jagannath University is the most neglected university in the country.

"We do not get the facilities and services they need as university students. If we compare the budgets of other universities, we can see that JnU gets the least allocation, followed by the National University. We will not accept this discrimination. Although the work on our second campus started in 2018, not much has been done so far. We need to finish the work on our second campus quickly," he added.

Regarding the UGC pilot project, he said, the work on the pilot project has not started yet. However, if it starts, it must include Jagannath University.

Meanwhile, the blockade has caused severe traffic jams at five points on various routes in Dhaka city.

The students' three-point demand includes replacing the current project director, who was appointed during the "fascist government" era, with a skilled officer from the Bangladesh Army within seven days. They demanded an announcement be made from the Ministry of Education that the work of the second campus has been handed over to the army and a clear outline should be given about the process of handover (on a priority basis), immediate measures should be taken to acquire the remaining 11 acres of land and all the immoral agreements made during the dictatorship regarding the old campus should be canceled.

Earlier on 4 November, they also blocked the road in Dhaka's Tantibazar area with the same demands.

Top News

protest / Jagannath University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To improve traffic flow experts recommended removing illegal cycle and battery-powered rickshaws from main roads. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

2h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

1h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

1h | Videos
PTI is preparing for a tough movement to demand the release of Imran Khan

PTI is preparing for a tough movement to demand the release of Imran Khan

3h | Videos
3 special assistants appointed to ministries of home affairs, health and education

3 special assistants appointed to ministries of home affairs, health and education

4h | Videos
SC stays Khaleda Zia's 10 year jail sentence in graft case

SC stays Khaleda Zia's 10 year jail sentence in graft case

5h | Videos