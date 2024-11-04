JnU students block road, demand army supervision for building construction on campus

Bangladesh

UNB
04 November, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 07:36 pm

Related News

JnU students block road, demand army supervision for building construction on campus

The students' three-point demand includes replacing the current project director with a skilled officer from the Bangladesh Army

UNB
04 November, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 07:36 pm
Jagannath University students demonstrate by blocking the road in Dhaka’s Tantibazar area on Monday, 4 November, 2024, demanding the Bangladesh Army to oversee the construction of the university&#039;s second building. Photo: UNB
Jagannath University students demonstrate by blocking the road in Dhaka’s Tantibazar area on Monday, 4 November, 2024, demanding the Bangladesh Army to oversee the construction of the university's second building. Photo: UNB

Traffic in Dhaka's Tantibazar area came to a standstill for nearly an hour today (4 November) as students from Jagannath University (JnU) blocked the road, calling for the Bangladesh Army to oversee the construction of the university's second building.

The demonstration, organised under the banner of "General Students of JnU", highlighted concerns over alleged corruption and inefficiency in the ongoing construction project.

The students' three-point demand includes replacing the current project director, who was appointed during the "fascist government" era, with a skilled officer from the Bangladesh Army.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Additionally, they seek a formal commitment from the Ministry of Education to hand over the building's construction to the army.

Tousib Mahmud Sohan, a spokesperson for the students, said that if their demands are not met, they would escalate their protest, vowing to block Tantibazar Road again at noon tomorrow (5 November).

The students also called on authorities to reclaim the 11-acre land allocated for the university's expansion and to nullify what they described as "illegitimate agreements" made during the previous government.

After blocking the road, the students marched in a procession, culminating in a demonstration at the JnU vice-chancellor's office to further press their demands.

Top News / Education

Jagannath University / demonstration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

1d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

US Presidential Election: Kamala Leads to Trump's Base

US Presidential Election: Kamala Leads to Trump's Base

1h | Videos
Lando Norris repeats Hamilton’s 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Lando Norris repeats Hamilton’s 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

1h | Videos
One killed in Mymensingh gas station fire

One killed in Mymensingh gas station fire

1h | Videos
Shakib's bowling action under the scanner

Shakib's bowling action under the scanner

2h | Videos