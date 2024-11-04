JnU students block road, demand army supervision for building construction on campus

Jagannath University students demonstrate by blocking the road in Dhaka’s Tantibazar area on Monday, 4 November, 2024, demanding the Bangladesh Army to oversee the construction of the university's second building. Photo: UNB

Traffic in Dhaka's Tantibazar area came to a standstill for nearly an hour today (4 November) as students from Jagannath University (JnU) blocked the road, calling for the Bangladesh Army to oversee the construction of the university's second building.

The demonstration, organised under the banner of "General Students of JnU", highlighted concerns over alleged corruption and inefficiency in the ongoing construction project.

The students' three-point demand includes replacing the current project director, who was appointed during the "fascist government" era, with a skilled officer from the Bangladesh Army.

Additionally, they seek a formal commitment from the Ministry of Education to hand over the building's construction to the army.

Tousib Mahmud Sohan, a spokesperson for the students, said that if their demands are not met, they would escalate their protest, vowing to block Tantibazar Road again at noon tomorrow (5 November).

The students also called on authorities to reclaim the 11-acre land allocated for the university's expansion and to nullify what they described as "illegitimate agreements" made during the previous government.

After blocking the road, the students marched in a procession, culminating in a demonstration at the JnU vice-chancellor's office to further press their demands.