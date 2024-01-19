JnU student killed in road accident on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway

The road accident took place on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in Munshiganj’s Sirajdikhan on Friday (19 January). Photo: Collected

A student of Jagannath University was killed and another student was injured in a motorbike accident on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan on Friday (19 January).

The deceased Abhijit Howladar, 25, was a Master's student of the university's Department of Biochemistry & Molecular Biology.

The injured Rani Howladar, 23, Honour's final-year student of the university's Institute of Education and Research, is undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Hasara Highway police station Officer-in-Charge Kanchan Kumar Singh said Abhijit and Rani were going towards Dhaka on a motorbike around 12:30pm.

"Abhijit lost control of the bike in the Nimtala area and fell over the railing of the road. He died on the spot."