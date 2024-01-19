JnU student killed in road accident on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 January, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 07:32 pm

Related News

JnU student killed in road accident on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway

TBS Report
19 January, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 07:32 pm
The road accident took place on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in Munshiganj’s Sirajdikhan on Friday (19 January). Photo: Collected
The road accident took place on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in Munshiganj’s Sirajdikhan on Friday (19 January). Photo: Collected

A student of Jagannath University was killed and another student was injured in a motorbike accident on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan on Friday (19 January).

The deceased Abhijit Howladar, 25, was a Master's student of the university's Department of Biochemistry & Molecular Biology.

The injured Rani Howladar, 23, Honour's final-year student of the university's Institute of Education and Research, is undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hasara Highway police station Officer-in-Charge Kanchan Kumar Singh said Abhijit and Rani were going towards Dhaka on a motorbike around 12:30pm.

"Abhijit lost control of the bike in the Nimtala area and fell over the railing of the road. He died on the spot."

Top News

Dhaka-Mawa Expressway / road accident / JNU student

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Carrying it like Cary Grant

Carrying it like Cary Grant

6h | Features
Demand for electric cooking appliances has increased in the Bangladeshi market due to the gas crisis worsening in winter. Photo: Nayem Ali

Gas woes ignite a surge in demand for alternative cooker

13h | Panorama
Al Capone, also known as &quot;Scarface,&quot; was an infamous American gangster and crime boss who gained notoriety during the Prohibition era as the boss of the Chicago Outfit. Photo: Collected

Why Al Capone is still the most famous mobster ever

11h | Panorama
Dr Fahmida Khatun. Sketch: TBS

Effective market management could contribute to a moderated inflation rate

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

23h | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

1d | Videos
Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

7h | Videos
Yoganika taught 'Surya Namaskar'

Yoganika taught 'Surya Namaskar'

1h | Videos