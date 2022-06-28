JnU student among 6 booked for assaulting president’s son’s driver

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 01:37 pm

Related News

JnU student among 6 booked for assaulting president’s son’s driver

The group said the driver was unnecessary using horns and spat on their face when they confronted him for it

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 01:37 pm
JnU student among 6 booked for assaulting president’s son’s driver

Total six people including a student of Jagannath University (JnU) have been booked for allegedly assaulting the driver of President Abdul Hamid's youngest son Riyad Ahmed Tushar.

The incident occurred at the Rothkhola intersection in Old Dhaka on Sunday evening, confirmed Wari police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kabir Hossain Hawlader.

According to police sources, the victim, Nazrul, was reportedly attacked by a group of youth, including JnU student Kaushik Sarker Shoumya, while he was returning to the car after dropping off the president's grandson to tuition.

The group, claiming that Nazrul was unnecessarily honking at them and also spat on their faces, dragged him to a nearby ally and beat him up.

"A case was filed by the driver accusing six people on Monday night. 

"Necessary steps will be taken upon further investigation," the OC added.

Top News

beating / Crime / Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

2h | Panorama
Prashanta Kumar Banerjee. Sketch: TBS

'Public Asset Management Company can be an additional tool to curb bad loans'

3h | Interviews
Aid boats navigate through the different waters of Jamalganj Upazila, giving aid to flood victims. Photo: Masum Billah

Bandits, hunger and snakes: Flood victims pass sleepless nights

5h | Panorama
Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Social groups of Dhaka University stand beside the flood affected

Social groups of Dhaka University stand beside the flood affected

16m | Videos
Ways to earn extra income in student life

Ways to earn extra income in student life

5h | Videos
The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

18h | Videos
Russian missiles strike Kyiv

Russian missiles strike Kyiv

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 