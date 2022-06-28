JnU student among 6 booked for assaulting president’s son’s driver

Total six people including a student of Jagannath University (JnU) have been booked for allegedly assaulting the driver of President Abdul Hamid's youngest son Riyad Ahmed Tushar.

The incident occurred at the Rothkhola intersection in Old Dhaka on Sunday evening, confirmed Wari police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kabir Hossain Hawlader.

According to police sources, the victim, Nazrul, was reportedly attacked by a group of youth, including JnU student Kaushik Sarker Shoumya, while he was returning to the car after dropping off the president's grandson to tuition.

The group, claiming that Nazrul was unnecessarily honking at them and also spat on their faces, dragged him to a nearby ally and beat him up.

"A case was filed by the driver accusing six people on Monday night.

"Necessary steps will be taken upon further investigation," the OC added.