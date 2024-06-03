JnU student Abontika's death: Mother reiterates call for justice as case stagnates

The mother of Jagannath University (JnU) student Fairuz Abontika has appealed to the Prime Minister for justice, as the investigation into her daughter's death remains at a standstill.

Fairuz Abontika, a student of the 2017-18 academic year of JnU Law Department, hanged herself at her Cumilla residence after accusing her classmate and the assistant proctor of the university in a Facebook post on 15 March 2024.

At a press conference in Cumilla's Bagichagaon today (3 June) at 10am, Abontika's mother Tahmina Shabnam expressed her frustration over the lack of progress in the investigation.

She alleged that the prime accused, Assistant Proctor Din Islam, who is currently out on bail, is exerting influence over the case.

She said, "The university's investigation committee failed to submit its report within the stipulated seven days. Over two and a half months have passed since then."

"The investigating officer and the university administration are indifferent to Abontika's case," she lamented.

Abontika's lawyer, Masud Salauddin said, "The case has not been recorded under the appropriate legal provisions and is now in the 'deep freeze'. We want it to be investigated with due diligence. The accused should be interrogated. Assistant proctor Din Islam, one of the main accused, is influencing the case while out on bail".

In her final Facebook post before committing suicide, Abontika wrote, "If I ever die by suicide, my classmate Amman Siddiqui and assistant proctor Din Islam, who supported him, will be solely responsible for my death. I complained to Proctor's office that Amman was threatening me. Instead of taking action against Amman, Din Islam defended Amman and said expelling me was very easy for him. I know I won't get any justice here."

She also appealed to the vice-chancellor in her post, writing, "I am seeking justice from vice-chancellor Sadeka Halim ma'am as she is the guardian of this institution. And I am dying by hanging."

Following Abontika's death, her mother filed a case with Cumilla Kotwali Model police station, accusing Amman Siddiqui and several unnamed others, along with Assistant Proctor Din Islam of instigating suicide.

In the face of the student movement, the university authorities were compelled to relieve the assistant proctor and suspend the student to assuage the movement.