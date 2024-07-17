JnU quota protestors issue 2hr ultimatum to admin for 6-point demand notification

The quota protestors at Jagannath University have given a two-hour ultimatum to the university administration to issue a notification complying with their six-points demand, including banning student politics on the campus.

A delegation of 6 people raised written demands on behalf of the protesting students at 4:45pm today at the proctor's office of the university.

The demands of the agitating students are: all forms of student politics should be banned on campus for life; student halls should be kept open and their safety should be ensured by ensuring all the facilities; those injured while participating in the quota protests should have medical expenses taken care of; action should be taken against any teacher, student or employee who cooperates with any political party; safety of resident students should be ensured and those who attacked them should be punished; those who attacked the movement and those who attacked the resident students should be handed over to the administration and all kinds of legal assistance should be given to the protesting students.

Professor Dr Jahangir Hossain, Proctor of the University, said in this regard, "The students have given their demands in written form. We, the administration, are discussing it.