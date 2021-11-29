JNNPF calls for forming panels to stop violence on women, children

The Jatio Nari Nirjatan Protirodh Forum (JNNPF) demanded the formation of committees at all levels, starting from unions, to prevent and alleviate violence against women, and ensure their safety.

The JNNPF, a platform of 26 human rights organisations, also called for a positive role from the administration, speedy judicial action, and the formation of a larger national coalition on the issue of prevention of violence against women and children to build a resistance movement.

In this regard, a webinar titled "Analysis of Violence against Women and Action by JNNPF" was held on 29 November, organised with ActionAid Bangladesh, a press statement said on Monday.

In the webinar, JNNPF said that according to information received from 20 districts of the country, 609 cases of domestic violence, 42 cases of rape, 239 of torture for dowry and 112 of child marriage were reported between January to October this year.

They also said that a total of 1,379 relevant complaints were registered, including 72 polygamous marriages, 73 divorces, one murder, five suicides, 132 marital disorders and 94 other incidents.

Of those, 863 cases were settled and 422 cases were still awaiting further development.

Country Director of ActionAid Farah Kabir said, "We have been working on this issue from the grassroots through this platform since 2006. We worked together facing challenges in the pandemic. By working together, we can prevent all forms of violence, including violence against women."

Mamtaz Ara Begum, president; Mahmuda Begum, general secretary of JNNPF; Asma Akter Mukta, executive director, RASIN; Ashaduzzaman Selim, executive director, Manab Unnayan Kendra; Kuhinur Begum, manager, Swabalambi Samaj Unnayan Sangstha (SSUS); Morium Nesa, manager (Women Rights and Gender Equity), ActionAid Bangladesh; and others also attended the webinar.