JMBF welcomes reserved quota for third gender individuals in Govt jobs

UNB
24 July, 2024, 02:10 pm
24 July, 2024

The government on Tuesday issued a gazette notification regarding the reformed quota in government, semi-government, autonomous organisations' recruitment prioritising merit

JusticeMakers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) has heartily welcomed the landmark verdict passed by the Supreme Court of Bangladesh for the reservation of quotas for third gender individuals in government jobs.

The government on Tuesday issued a gazette notification regarding the reformed quota in government, semi-government, autonomous organisations' recruitment prioritising merit.

Ninety-three percent of the recruitment will be made on the basis of merit while five percent quota is for the sons and daughters of freedom fighters.

One percent quota is for small ethnic groups, while one percent quota is for candidates with disabilities and of third gender.

On July 21, 2024, the Supreme Court of Bangladesh mandated the reservation of quotas for third gender individuals in government jobs.

The verdict also includes provisions for physically challenged persons, ethnic minorities, and relatives of veterans who fought in the 1971 War of Liberation.

Advocate Shahanur Islam, Founder and President of JusticeMakers Bangladesh in France (JMBF), welcomed the Supreme Court verdict.

He highlighted that reserving a quota for third gender individuals, who are among the most underprivileged and underrepresented in the country, will help these minority groups integrate into society. He noted that these individuals will now have designated opportunities in the public sector.

Islam emphasised that this decision will gradually ensure the rights of sexual minorities in Bangladesh.

