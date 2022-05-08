JKS demands to revoke suspension of TTE Shafiqul

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity (JKS) has urged the authorities concerned to revoke the suspension order issued against a Bangladesh Railway (BR) travel ticket examiner (TTE) for reportedly fining said "relatives" of the railways minister.

The passengers' welfare platform also demanded the resignation of Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan citing his wife's "unethical interference" in affairs related to the railway ministry.

The organisation – in a press release signed by its Secretary General Mohammad Mozammel Haque Chowdhury on Sunday – called for the reinstatement of TTE Shafiqul Islam to his previous post in Ishwardi (West Zone-BR).

He said that despite Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's "zero tolerance policy" against corruption, irregularities in various departments and ministries are skyrocketing as a result of illegal interference and influence of the wives of some ministers.



Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan on Saturday, however, said he had no relationship with the three specific passengers.

"I have no relationship with them. Someone may have tried to take advantage by using my name," he said while responding to reporters following the suspension of the TTE.

"I have nothing to do with this incident. But, I have been informed that departmental actions have been taken against a TTE for misbehaving with passengers," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) expressed deep concern over the incident.

Sujan also claimed that he had nothing to do with the suspension order as he does not interfere with the day to day administrative activities of the BR.

However, the minister supported the actions taken against the concerned TTE stating that no railway official has the right to treat citizens poorly.

Earlier on 5 May, Shafiqul Islam, the TTE in question working in Ishwardi (West Zone-BR), was suspended for reportedly being rude to passengers.

Railway sources said that the TTE misbehaved with three specific passengers – who introduced themselves as relatives of the railway minister.

But, Shafiqul Islam refuted the allegations.

Shafiqul said, "I did not misbehave with them. The passengers claimed to be relatives of our minister.

"Out of respect and following discussions with my seniors, they were shifted to a non-AC berth."

According to sources, three passengers boarded Sundarbans Express from Ishwardi railway junction station on 5 May and were going to Dhaka in an AC cabin without tickets.

At one point, on duty Shafiqul asked for their tickets.

Instead of complying with the query, they introduced themselves as the minister's relatives.

The TTE then fined and gave the three tickets for regular seats in a non-AC coach. The passengers had to pay around Tk1,050 in total.

Later, the trio filed a complaint against the TTE in Dhaka.

Railway's Pakshi DCO Nasir said he was informed that a TTE misbehaved with three passengers.

"Shafiqul was suspended after I was informed about the matter."