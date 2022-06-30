Jitu attacked teacher Utpal for stopping him from pursuing girl: RAB

Ashraful Ahsan Jitu alias "Jitu Dada" had beaten his teacher Utpal Kumar with a cricket stamp in a pre-planned attack, says Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) after primary interrogation.

Jitu planned to attack the teacher as he obstructed the 10th grader from pursuing a romantic relation with one of the students of the same school, said RAB spokesman Commander Khandker Al Moin during a press briefing at the RAB media centre on Thursday (30 June).

RAB had arrested Jitu from Sreepur in Gazipur on charges of killing his teacher Utpal Kumar Sarker with a cricket stump in Savar.

Jitu, 16, is a student of 10th grade in Ashulia Haji yunus Ali school, said the RAB official.

"The accused was known to everyone as an unruly student and he used to tease girls in and around the school. He even formed a youth gang and would attack and intimidate anyone who complained about his activities to his family," he added.

After the primary interrogation, the RAB official said quoting Jitu, "A few days before the incident, the teacher who was killed by Jitu had told him to refrain from pursuing a romantic relation with one of the female students of the same school. He told him not to roam around freely with the girl."

"Angered by this Jitu planned to attack the teacher thinking it would impress the girl," said Khandker Al Moin.

Jitu then brought a cricket stamp to the school on 25 June and attacked Utpal Kumar when he was standing in a corner of the playground during a cricket tournament of the female students.

"The accused first hit Utpal Kumar on the back of the head and then on other parts of his body, seriously injuring him", said the RAB official.

Although Jitu stayed in the area till evening, he later left the area for fear of being arrested by the law enforcement agencies.

He then moved to Manikganj; then to Ataikula the next day and finally to Dhonua village in Gazipur's Sreepur the day after where the RAB arrested him.

The deceased teacher Utpal Kumar graduated from Chattogram University with a postgraduate degree in Political Science and joined Haji Yunus Ali School and College in Ashulia in 2013 as a lecturer in Political Science.

He was serving as the chairman of the disciplinary committee of that college.