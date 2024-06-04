Jica launches project in Bangladesh to enhance access to justice

JICA officials at the launching ceremony of ‘Development of Mediation and Civil Litigation Practices for Enhancement of Access to Justice Project’ in Dhaka on 4 June. Photo: Courtesy

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) has rolled out a three-year project designed to establish a more accessible and efficient justice system in Bangladesh.

The 'Development of Mediation and Civil Litigation Practices for Enhancement of Access to Justice Project' was launched at an event at a city hotel today (4 June), according to a release.

The scheme aims to draw experience from Japan's legal system. It prioritises access to justice for all through mediation.

"By combining our traditional methods of dispute resolution with the valuable insights and experience from Japan, we can enhance our approach to justice and make it more efficient and accessible for everyone," said Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq, who attended the launching ceremony as the chief guest.

The Japanese Ambassador to Dhaka Iwama Kiminori, Jica's Chief Representative in Bangladesh Ichiguchi Tomohide and Secretary to the Law and Justice Division Md Golam Sarwar also attended the event.

The technical cooperation project will be implemented in collaboration with stakeholders, including the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.

On 16 November 2023, the project's Record of Discussions was signed by representatives from the Law and Justice Division, the Economic Relations Division (ERD), and the Jica.

The initiative is seen as a significant milestone in collaborative efforts to improve the country's legal infrastructure for all citizens.