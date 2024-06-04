Jica launches project in Bangladesh to enhance access to justice

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 June, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 09:20 pm

Related News

Jica launches project in Bangladesh to enhance access to justice

The scheme aims to draw experience from Japan’s legal system. It prioritises access to justice for all through mediation. 

TBS Report
04 June, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 09:20 pm
JICA officials at the launching ceremony of ‘Development of Mediation and Civil Litigation Practices for Enhancement of Access to Justice Project’ in Dhaka on 4 June. Photo: Courtesy
JICA officials at the launching ceremony of ‘Development of Mediation and Civil Litigation Practices for Enhancement of Access to Justice Project’ in Dhaka on 4 June. Photo: Courtesy

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) has rolled out a three-year project designed to establish a more accessible and efficient justice system in Bangladesh. 

The 'Development of Mediation and Civil Litigation Practices for Enhancement of Access to Justice Project' was launched at an event at a city hotel today (4 June), according to a release. 

The scheme aims to draw experience from Japan's legal system. It prioritises access to justice for all through mediation. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"By combining our traditional methods of dispute resolution with the valuable insights and experience from Japan, we can enhance our approach to justice and make it more efficient and accessible for everyone," said Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq, who attended the launching ceremony as the chief guest. 

The Japanese Ambassador to Dhaka Iwama Kiminori, Jica's Chief Representative in Bangladesh Ichiguchi Tomohide and Secretary to the Law and Justice Division Md Golam Sarwar also attended the event. 

The technical cooperation project will be implemented in collaboration with stakeholders, including the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.

On 16 November 2023, the project's Record of Discussions was signed by representatives from the Law and Justice Division, the Economic Relations Division (ERD), and the Jica. 

The initiative is seen as a significant milestone in collaborative efforts to improve the country's legal infrastructure for all citizens.

 

Bangladesh / Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) / Justice project

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

12h | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

1d | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

17m | Videos
Is Modi Losing His Majority? No Path Forward Without a Coalition!

Is Modi Losing His Majority? No Path Forward Without a Coalition!

1h | Videos
1kg camera is selling for 20 thousand taka in Rajshahi

1kg camera is selling for 20 thousand taka in Rajshahi

2h | Videos
England face Scotland in the mission to retain the T20 World Cup

England face Scotland in the mission to retain the T20 World Cup

3h | Videos