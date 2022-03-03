JICA to carry out project for development of coastal fishermen

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 08:15 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has set a pilot project for the development of fishermen in coastal areas of the Bay of Bengal by providing technical assistance.

A Japanese delegation led by Jica Chief Representative Yuho Hayakawa revealed the plan in a meeting held with Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim at his secretariat office on Thursday, said a press release.

Jica intended to carry out a five-year project in Cox's Bazar's five upazilas, which included Teknaf, Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar Sadar, Moheshkhali, and Kutubdia.

According to the media release, JICA aims to focus on value chain development in the fisheries sector, marine fisheries processing, socioeconomic surveys, training, seafood processing, fisheries management, nutrition development, and technical assistance to fisheries stakeholders through this project.

SM Rezaul Karim said, "Bangladesh and Japan have ample opportunity to work together to unleash the potential of the blue economy, including seaweed, mineral resources, and marine fisheries."

"At present, Bangladesh has a very favorable environment for foreign investment. The Bangladesh government has always encouraged investment in countries like Japan," he added.

Yuho Hayakawa said, "JICA seeks to assist fishermen in improving the quality of life in the coastal areas of Cox's Bazar. This will create opportunities for fishermen in Cox's Bazar to participate in income-generating activities.

"JICA is ready to provide technical assistance in seaweed processing, aquaculture, marketing of fish products, and fisheries management for fishermen in Cox's Bazar for the development of their lives."

"In the near future, there is a huge potential for JICA to invest in the fisheries sector in Bangladesh," he added.

Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Dr Mohammad Yamin Chowdhury, Additional Secretaries Shyamal Chandra Karmakar and Md Taufiqul Arif, and Director General Khandaker Mahbubul Haque, and Takeshi Saheki, senior representative of JICA, were present in the meeting.

