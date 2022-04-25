Jibon Boli becomes champion in Jabbarer Bolikhela-2022

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 08:10 pm

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Cox's Bazar's Jibon Boli has been announced champion of the 113th edition of Jabbarer Bolikhela, a local form of wrestling competition, held on Monday (25 April).

Jibon defeated Shahjalal Boli, from Comilla, by three points in a 40-minute match in three rounds to become the champion.

Referee Abdul Malek declared the champion in the final round held at the historic Laldighi grounds in Chattogram city.

Earlier, on 15 April, the Bolikhela was announced to be held officially after being cancelled due to renovation work on the Laldighi grounds. However, Chattogram city mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury took the initiative to ensure the event takes place.

"Bolikhela" was introduced in 1909 by Abdul Jabbar Saodagar. He wanted to cultivate a sport that would prepare youths to fight against British rulers.

 

