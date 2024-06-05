Jhenaidah-4 MP Azim's name left out of condolence motion of Parliament

Anwarul Azim Anar, a lawmaker of the ruling Awami League elected from Jhenaidah-4, is still alive, at least in the consideration of the Parliament.

His name was not included in the condolence motion of the Parliament today (5 June).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on 22 May expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of MP Anwarul Azim.

On the same day, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told reporters that Anwarul Azim was brutally killed at a flat in New Town, near Kolkata.

In today's condolence motion, names of three former MPs were included. They are Manu Majumder, M Monjur Hossain and Professor Humayun Kabir Hiru.

The matter was also discussed today's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) as AL MP Sheikh Fazlul Karim raised the issue.

According to the meeting sources, it was informed that the incident is exceptional. Such incidents have not happened in the past. That's why the Parliament wants to wait more.

When a Parliament seat falls vacant due to death, resignation or any other reason, the seat is declared vacant (from the date of death) through gazette publication from the Parliament Secretariat.

Later, the copy of the gazette is sent to the Election Commission Secretariat. The Election Commission organises a by-election within 90 days in that vacant seat.

Recently, the speaker while talking to the reporters at her office also made the same statement.