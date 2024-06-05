Jhenaidah-4 MP Azim's name left out of condolence motion of Parliament

Bangladesh

UNB
05 June, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 08:33 pm

Related News

Jhenaidah-4 MP Azim's name left out of condolence motion of Parliament

His name was not included in the condolence motion of the Parliament today (5 June)

UNB
05 June, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 08:33 pm
Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Facebook
Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Facebook

Anwarul Azim Anar, a lawmaker of the ruling Awami League elected from Jhenaidah-4, is still alive, at least in the consideration of the Parliament.

His name was not included in the condolence motion of the Parliament today (5 June).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on 22 May expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of MP Anwarul Azim.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On the same day, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told reporters that Anwarul Azim was brutally killed at a flat in New Town, near Kolkata.

In today's condolence motion, names of three former MPs were included. They are Manu Majumder, M Monjur Hossain and Professor Humayun Kabir Hiru.

The matter was also discussed today's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) as AL MP Sheikh Fazlul Karim raised the issue.

According to the meeting sources, it was informed that the incident is exceptional. Such incidents have not happened in the past. That's why the Parliament wants to wait more.

When a Parliament seat falls vacant due to death, resignation or any other reason, the seat is declared vacant (from the date of death) through gazette publication from the Parliament Secretariat.

Later, the copy of the gazette is sent to the Election Commission Secretariat. The Election Commission organises a by-election within 90 days in that vacant seat.

Recently, the speaker while talking to the reporters at her office also made the same statement.

Top News

Jenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar / Parliament / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

12h | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

13h | Panorama
The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

1d | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bargaining with Nitish-Naidu may be difficult for Modi

Bargaining with Nitish-Naidu may be difficult for Modi

1h | Videos
How India's election was promoted in the international media

How India's election was promoted in the international media

1h | Videos
What is a budget and why is it important for everyone?

What is a budget and why is it important for everyone?

1h | Videos
India to face Ireland in their first match of T20 World Cup 2024

India to face Ireland in their first match of T20 World Cup 2024

4h | Videos